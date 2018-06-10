Kansas City Royals team name inspired by historic livestock show

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 23 2014 Oct 23, 2014 Thursday, October 23, 2014 10:13:00 AM CDT October 23, 2014 in Baseball
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

KANSAS CITY - The 2014 World Series wasn't the only World Series in Kansas City Wednesday.

The 118th American Royal Livestock Show kicked off in Kansas City, an event with strong ties to the 2014 American League champions. While the Kansas City Royals played their first game in 1969, their namesake preceded the game by 70 years.

In 1968, the future Oakland Athletics left Kansas City for the Bay Area.The MLB, wanting to expand, granted Kansas City one of four new expansion teams.

That same year, Ewing Kauffman bought the team and put out a call to the people of Kansas City to name his new franchise. He received 18,000 entries. The Mules and the Cowpokes were considered, but ultimately, the team would become the Royals.

Kansas City man Sanford Porte submitted the winning entry. Porte said the team should be named for the American Royal because it best reflected the billion-dollar livestock industry. He said the show's "parade and pageantry" provided the perfect symbol for the team

Once Kauffman decided on a name, he needed a logo. Porte included sketches of possible designs in his initial pitch, as well as suggestions for a team mascot. Porte proposed the golden palomino should represent the team, but in 2014 fans know the lion, Slugger.

After Kauffman decided on the Royal, Kansas City residents asked Kansas City based company, Hallmark, to facilitate the design of its logo. Hallmark spokesperson Linda Odell shared some of the designs that didn't make the cut. Some of the names that Kauffman considered included the "Mules" and the "Cowpokes"

Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards helped design the first logo. The obvious choice was to include a crown it its design. Shannon Manning, a now deceased card maker for the company, started work in 1967. He said when the Royals emerged as a new team, the people of Kansas City were delighted by its possibilities.

"They wanted gold and they wanted Royal Blue and they would like a crown," Now-deceased Card maker Shannon Manning said in a video shared by Hallmark.

He said Hallmark experimented with different logos including putting different mascots like a horse and a baseball inside the loop of the "R." He said he thought the company made the right choice in leaving it alone.

"The Kansas City Royals baseball team, who we are all so proud of and wishing well, is named after the American Royal of Kansas City," American Royal Association President Bob Peterson said.

Despite the events and the contest, the American Royal serves predominantly as a non-profit. Peterson said the organization spends 1.4 million dollars annually including educational and scholarship programs. He said that work "really is the story" of the American Royal.

The American Royal dates back to 1899 and still takes place at the historic Kansas City Stockyards, in the West Bottoms area. The stockyards, as well as the five major packing companies, employed thousands in the early days of Kansas City. Peterson said the livestock industry accounted for 80 percent of the Kansas City's economic activity.

With the enormous impact the livestock industry had, the naming the team after the Royal seemed most appropriate. And Peterson said each fall connections between the show and the baseball team emerges.

"It's so ironic and with such great symmetry that we're going into the World Series just as our livestock show is unfolding."

Peterson said competitors moved in 1,200 cattle Wednesday, with 500 hogs moving in Thursday. Nearly 2000 exhibitors from 34 states will participate in events in the coming week. Peterson said the event is one of the most prestigious livestock shows in the nation.

Peterson said in 2013, the grand champion steer sold for $170,000. He said the price is split between the competitor and the show, which uses the money to fund its scholarship programs.

Competitors traveled from across the country to show prized hogs, sheep, and cattle. The national Hereford Show was the first of its kind in 1899, as it was the first to showcase and sell purebred cattle in the nation.

The American Royal is also home to the World's largest BBQ contest. 70,000 attend the annual contest for the BBQ, including 560 BBQ teams

"The American Royal is about champions and championships and finding the best of its kind," Peterson said. "We're here about championship animals and our baseball team is having a wonderful year this year in terms of baseball championships."

"This is the first time in 29 years that Kansas City has got to be cheering, in October, for a World Series baseball team. How does it get any better than that?"

The Kansas City Royals defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 Wednesday night in Kansas City. The team will play in San Francisco Friday. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
20 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 89°
2pm 90°
3pm 91°
4pm 93°