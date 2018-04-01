Kansas City Royals World Series Game 1 Live Blog
KANSAS CITY - After a 29 year drought, the Kansas City Royals have made late October baseball a habit these last couple of years.
For the second season in a row, the Royals will be fighting to bring a World Series title to Kansas City.
After losing in 7 games to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, Kansas City will look to rebound a year later against the New York Mets.
Follow KOMU 8 Sports' live blog for constant updates throughout game one at Kauffman Stadium.
That's all from Kauffman Stadium Game 1 of the #WorldSeries, #Royals win 5-4. We'll be back here tomorrow, Game 2 at 7:07
— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 28, 2015
Goodnight #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/nenW4nu0Bm
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Eric Hosmer hits a sacrifice fly to score Escobar and the #Royals win game 1 of the #WorldSeries 5-4 in 14 innings. Game 2 tomorrow at 7:07
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Cain walked intentionally to get to Hosmer, bases loaded no outs #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Zobrist with another hit, singles to right. Escobar to third for Cain #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
David Wright bobbles grounder, his throw to first takes Duda off the bag. Escobar safe at first. #Royals #WorldSeries
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Top of the order for the #Royals in the bottom of the 14th. #WorldSeries
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Don't get me wrong, 99% of fans still in their seats hoping for a walk-off. #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZrCrzwPpIk
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Bathroom break? Or are some fans calling it a night at midnight? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/e4wuobv64i
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Well, at the least this is tied for the longest #WorldSeries game of all-time. Mets and #Royals tied at 4 going to the 14th
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Moustakas with a leadoff single in the 13th, Salvador Perez coming up #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Easy play for Moose. We head to the bottom of the 13th. #Royals #WorldSeries
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Bases loaded and 2 outs for Dyson in the bottom of the 12th #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Even with a long game, the fans are still locked in #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/CpsUaZ7d1u
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Chris Young sets down the Mets in the 12th, #Royals coming up with things all tied up at 4. Royals bullpen continues to do well #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Ball off the wall takes a #Royals bounce on that strikeout. Salvy able to make the play at first. 1 out in the top of the 12th. #WorldSeries
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Ryan Madson with the strike out. Kauffman erupts. We head to the bottom of the 11th #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/OlBCPDBZR1
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Granderson robs Gore of what could have been a leadoff triple for the #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
#Royals with a chance to win it in the 9th after Wade Davis shuts down the Mets #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Yraxza3BBL
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Alex Gordon BOMBS one to center and the #Royals tie it at 4 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/p17iaSSSZO
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Perez, Gordon and Paulo Orlando due up for #Royals in the bottom of the 9th #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
#Royals coming up in the 9th, need at least 1 run. Last five game 1 winners have gone on to win the #WorldSeries... 4-3 Mets
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
After review, David Wright is out at second base after steal attempt #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Moustakas grounds out to short, inning over. On to the 9th in KC, #Royals trail 4-3 #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Mets manager Terry Collins going with the closer Familia for the 4-out save #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
1st and 3rd for the Royals with Moustakas heading to the plate. 2 outs in the 8th, #Royals trail 4-3. Pitching change for NY #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
EVERYONE on their feet at Kauffman for this Hosmer at-bat #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Zobrist leads off with a double in the 8th, his second of the game. Lorenzo Cain now up, #Royals down 4-3 #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Hosmer error on ground ball at first allows Mets to take 4-3 lead in the 8th #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
On to the 8th inning, still 3-3. Bullpen game seems to favor #Royals as we go forward #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Herrera gets out of the 7th, things still knotted up at 3 #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Ned Yost selects Danny Duffy to come in relief of Volquez, Duffy's #WorldSeries debut #Royals
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Kauffman rocking after the Moose RBI single, 3-3 now in the 6th #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/NO3tUjHNt3
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Hosmer sac fly brings in Zobrist, 3-2 Mets in the 6th #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Leadoff double from Zobrist followed by a Cain single. Hosmer up with runners on the corners #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Moose with an incredible diving stop to his right to end the inning. Very similar to the one couldn't handle earlier #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Lucas Duda beats the shift on the right side and singles. Mets with 1st and 3rd in the 6th with 0 outs #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Luke Hochevar throwing in the pen in left field #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Cespedes with a leadoff single and the #Royals bullpen then kicks it into gear #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Harvey's been nothing short of dominant. He's a Cespedes what should have been catch away from shutting out the #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
2-1 Mets after the Granderson home run. #Royals heading to the plate in the 5th #WorldSeries
— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 28, 2015
Curtis Granderson homers on a liner to right #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/UkWPwYobWp
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
David Wright with a web gem, leaping catch to rob Salvy of a double down the line. 1-1 headed to the 5th #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Aaaaaaaand we're back! Moustakas at the dish for the #Royals in the 4th #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Currently a delay at Kauffman Stadium due to FOX losing its signal. We live in a TV world, folks #Royals #WorldSeries
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Travis D'Narnuad hits a sharp single that Moustakas can't handle diving to his right. Mets get on the board, 1-1 #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
2 at bats from Daniel Murphy and 0 home runs... Although he did just single to start the 4th for the Mets #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Volquez strikes out Wright, Mets still without a hit. Zobrist, Cain, Hosmer up for KC in the 3rd #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Volquez hits a batter and then walks Granderson. Mets have 1st and 2nd with 2 outs for David Wright #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Harvey and the Mets get out of the jam. Still 1-0 Royals, Volquez back out after retiring the first six he's faced #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
A single from Perez, followed by a walk of Gordon. 1st and 2nd 1 out for Rios #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Another 1-2-3 inning for Volquez. Nothing hit hard off the right hander to this point. Bottom 2nd, Royals lead 1-0 #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Royals fans still going crazy after that inside the park homer @KOMUsports #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/jkZnZ4A2LO
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 28, 2015
Escobar starts the game with an inside the park home run after miscommunication in left center field. Royals lead 1-0 #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Game 1 of the World Series is underway in Kansas City. Volquez goes 1-2-3 to start it #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/PF4EEqPppA
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 28, 2015
Well...so much for a "drizzle". Coming down hard in KC right now @KOMUsports #Royals #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/dwPhkAUdVn
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 27, 2015
The tarp is out 3 hours before game time. Slight drizzle here at Kauffman Stadium @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZNKAHWP2p0
— Nick Hehemann (@NickHehemann) October 27, 2015
Neither the Royals nor the Mets will take batting practice outside due to rain #Royals #WorldSeries
— Jeremy Schrank (@jjschrank) October 27, 2015
