Kansas City's streetcar passes test

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City's first new streetcar has made a successful test tour of downtown.

The Kansas City Star reports the new streetcar made three successful loops of downtown Thursday on its own electrical power.

Streetcar No. 801 is the first of four vehicles that are part of Kansas City's $100 million downtown starter route from River Market to Union Station.

The Streetcar Authority anticipates delivery of the second vehicle in about a month, and the last two vehicles are expected after the beginning of next year. The system is expected to be running as early as next spring.