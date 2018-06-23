Kansas City's Union Station Gets $4 Million Gift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Hall Family Foundation has donated $4 million to help fund capital improvement projects at Union Station in Kansas City.

Union Station officials announced the gift Thursday, saying the money would go toward improvements to Science City and other projects, such as a pedestrian bridge and a new lower-level entrance.

The Missouri Development Finance Board last year awarded Union Station $2.25 million in state tax credits for the project, allowing contributors to deduct 50 percent of their donations from their state taxes.

The Kansas City Star reports the Hall Family Foundation is making an outright gift of $3 million to Union Station, which uses $1.5 million in tax credits and leaves $750,000 in credits available for other donors.