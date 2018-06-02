Kansas City School District Plans All-Male School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City School District is planning to start an all-male school modeled after one in Chicago.

Superintendent John Covington announced plans for the Kansas City Preparatory Academy this past week during his "State of the Schools" address.

He says the inspiration is Urban Prep Academies, a private network of all-boys schools that serves students from some of Chicago's poorest neighborhoods. This year marked the second straight that all seniors at Urban Prep's Englewood campus were accepted into college.

The Kansas City School District will open its school for boys in the fall of 2012 in the former Woodland School -- one of the victims of a massive cost-cutting consolidation effort.

All students will be assigned a mentor and will be required to wear and jacket and tie every day.