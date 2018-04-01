Kansas City Shootout

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 21 year-old man is charged with killing a bouncer who had told him to leave a Kansas City bar. Gene E. Dudley of Kansas City faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 32 year-old Vernon Hopkins. Police say Hopkins was killed early Sunday outside Sideline Bar and Grill on the city's east side. According to court records, witnesses said Hopkins asked Dudley to leave when Dudley caused a disturbance. Police said Dudley then went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun. Witnesses said Dudley shot Hopkins three times, the last one coming while he stood over Hopkins. A witness then shot Dudley as he tried to run back to the parking lot. Dudley took off in a truck but turned up at a hospital minutes later.