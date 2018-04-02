Kansas City, St. Louis voters revisit earnings tax

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Voters in Missouri's two biggest cities are headed to the polls to decide whether to renew the decades-old earnings tax.

The tax requires those who work in Kansas City or St. Louis to pay a 1 percent tax on their pay.

Voters overwhelmingly embraced renewing the tax five years ago.

Supporters in both cities say losing the revenue would mean cuts in services including police and fire protection, road upkeep, trash pickup and criminal justice. Opponents counter that the tax is unfair and drives businesses and workers to the suburbs, and that eliminating it would force the cities to weed out fraud, waste and redundant services.

Voter rejection of the tax would phase it out over a decade by one-tenth of a percent each year.