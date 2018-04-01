Kansas City streetcars to expand

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials hope to add more streetcars to meet high demand from the public.

The streetcar system is near its 1 millionth ride. The Kansas City Streetcar Authority says it wants to buy two more streetcars and possibly expand the route north.

The Kansas City Star reports the authority voted Thursday to develop a financing plan to add two more streetcars to the four-vehicle fleet. The new cars likely wouldn't arrive until 2019.

Streetcar Authority member Russ Johnson said the downtown streetcar route was expected to average about 2,700 rides per day, but instead has averaged about 6,000 daily rides since it opened May 6. Ridership on Saturdays often exceeds 10,000 rides.