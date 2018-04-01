Kansas City Student is Caught with Guns, Bullets at School

KANSAS CITY - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with bringing his grandfather's 9 mm handgun to his Kansas City charter school and showing it to classmates.

The Kansas City Star reports that the juvenile unlawful use of a weapon charge was filed after officers arrested the boy Thursday morning.

Police said students who saw the gun went to an assistant principal. After the boy was removed from class, the assistant principal asked to search his backpack. The administrator called police when the boy moved the backpack behind him.

A police report says officers searched the backpack. Inside a pocket, they found an unloaded semiautomatic Glock 19 and a magazine loaded with 13 rounds.

The boy told police he was having problems with a classmate and began carrying the gun for protection.

