Kansas City Suburb Faces Spike In Homicides

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) - City officials in Gladstone say the Kansas City suburb is still relatively safe despite a spike in some violent crime.

The Kansas City Star reports that there have been a record five homicides in Gladstone this year, which is more than the city has seen in the last four years combined.

Michael Hasty, public safety director for Gladstone, says the recent homicides were related to domestic and interpersonal issues and not indicative of a community where crime is rampant.

Hasty also says the department worked quickly to solve the violent crimes and that officers would have an increased presence in the community.