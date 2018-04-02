Kansas City Twins Born Conjoined Die

KANSAS CITY-(AP) Conjoined twin girls who were born in Kansas City last week died at a hospice yesterday. Joy and Joya Kalu were born September 24th. They were the daughters of Jacqueline Hemphill. Doctors told the girls' mother they weren't expected to live long after the umbilical cord was cut. But they managed to survive days after their delivery by Caesarean section. Doctors also didn't think they could separate the twins even to save one of them because they shared a heart and liver.