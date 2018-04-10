Kansas City volunteers train to be first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Volunteers in Kansas City are going through intense training to become certified members of the city's Community Emergency Response Team, a nationwide program for which thousands are signing up.

The Kansas City Star reports that the volunteers would self-deploy from their homes in the event of an emergency, carrying a backpack of government-issued tools, and check on neighbors and organize help before professional emergency crews arrive.

There are currently more than 600 trained and certified members on the Kansas City team and more than 2,000 across many Kansas City-area squads. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says that more than 20,000 people across the country train each year.

Many of the members say they do it because they remember something out of the ordinary that inspired their service.