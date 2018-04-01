Kansas City Voters to Consider Medical Research Tax

KANSAS CITY - A proposed sales tax increase to support medical research in Jackson County is being touted as a way to promote life-saving scientific discoveries and raise the region's research profile.

But even before Jackson County legislators voted last week to put the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot, critics started questioning how the money would be spent and whether it should be raised through county government.

The Kansas City Star reports the 20-year, half-cent sales tax increase would raise a total of $800 million for what's known as translational research. The term refers to finding practical applications for scientific findings.

The three institutions that would share the bulk of those tax proceeds are Children's Mercy Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.