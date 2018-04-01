Kansas City Will Open its Film Office Again

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Members of Kansas City's film community say they are looking forward to more "lights, camera, action" after funding was restored for a city film office.

The city budget, which takes effect May 1, provides $50,000 in tourism tax dollars for the film office. That will be matched by the Convention and Visitors Association. The funds will pay for a full-time director who will lead efforts to attract movies, commercials, reality TV and more to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the film office in 2002 because of budget problems. It had partial funding from the Convention and Visitors Association before closing about two years later. Volunteers had tried to keep film efforts going but had difficulty coordinating with crews interested in working in the city.