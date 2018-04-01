Kansas City Woman Alleges She Was Tortured, Assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City woman alleges she was tortured and sexually assaulted for two days before escaping her captor by crawling through a window.

Police say 56-year-old Carey J. Clark was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, forcible sodomy and two counts of forcible rape. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Clark's neighbor told police the woman came running toward her house Saturday wrapped in a sheet and screaming for help. She was treated at a hospital for several injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/MrYQIk ) the woman told police Clark repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her while holding her at his house. The ordeal began when the woman was on her first date with Clark.

Online court records don't indicate if Clark has an attorney.