Kansas City woman leaves $2M to Jesuits

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman who worked as a teacher and lived on a pension left $2 million to a Catholic order when she died at age 100.

The Kansas City Star reports that Anna Kurzweil donated $2 million to the Society of Jesus, a Catholic order known as Jesuits, upon her death in September 2012.

Relatives said the money had to be result of wise investing because Kurzweil never earned more than $20,000 a year as a teacher and then lived on a thousand-dollar-a-month pension while she cared for her mother.

Kurzweil had been a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

John Fitzpatrick, a provincial assistant for the Jesuits, told Religion News Services the gift was unrestricted, meaning the order may use the money however it wishes.