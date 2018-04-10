Kansas City Zoo Changes Free Days Policy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After a program to offer free admission to the Kansas City Zoo drew such big crowds that fights broke out zoo officials are offering a new plan designed to disperse the customers.

Zoo officials plan to mail a postcard to every household in Jackson and Clay counties that will allow residents to choose one free day to visit the zoo in July, September or November this year. The Kansas City Star reports the free days will be randomly assigned on Monday through Thursday.

Residents in the two counties were promised four free admission days after they approved a one-eighth cent sales tax to support the zoo in 2011.

The promotion proved too popular. On March 18, fights and gunfire broke out when about 19,000 people showed up.