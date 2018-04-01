Kansas City Zoo fixing exhibit after orangutan's climb

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Zoo is taking steps to improve an orangutan exhibit after an animal got to the top of the wall surrounding it.

The 7-year-old orangutan, Kali, never left the exhibit or came in contact with people during Sunday's commotion.

The Kansas City Star reports workers on Tuesday were installing more electrified wire and taking other steps to increase security. For now, the seven Bornean orangutans are confined to their indoor quarters in the $6 million exhibit.

Zookeepers think Kali grabbed glass panes that separate zoo visitors from the animals and pulled herself 14 feet to the top. When she jumped to a faux rock wall, zoo officials sent visitors into buildings.

Kali eventually climbed back down into the exhibit.