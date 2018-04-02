Kansas detective fatally shot; suspect in custody
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say a Kansas City, Kansas, detective was shot and killed, and a man who'd been sought for questioning in that incident was later wounded and arrested after a shootout with police in neighboring Missouri.
Police say the detective was shot at least twice about 12:30 p.m. Monday while helping respond to a report of a suspicious person near the Kansas Speedway. Police said in a statement that he later died at a hospital. His name wasn't released.
Police say the shooter fled in the detective's car, then carjacked a vehicle with two children inside before abandoning that vehicle, leaving the kids unharmed.
Police sought 28-year-old Curtis Ayers for questioning in the shooting. He ultimately was taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, when he crashed his car after exchanging gunfire with officers.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: