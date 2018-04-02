Kansas detective fatally shot; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say a Kansas City, Kansas, detective was shot and killed, and a man who'd been sought for questioning in that incident was later wounded and arrested after a shootout with police in neighboring Missouri.

Police say the detective was shot at least twice about 12:30 p.m. Monday while helping respond to a report of a suspicious person near the Kansas Speedway. Police said in a statement that he later died at a hospital. His name wasn't released.

Police say the shooter fled in the detective's car, then carjacked a vehicle with two children inside before abandoning that vehicle, leaving the kids unharmed.

Police sought 28-year-old Curtis Ayers for questioning in the shooting. He ultimately was taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, when he crashed his car after exchanging gunfire with officers.