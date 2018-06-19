Kansas Emergency Teams Aid in Hurricane Relief

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Emergency responders from Kansas have been helping out along the East Coast as Hurricane Sandy bears down on that region.

The Salina Journal reports that emergency response volunteers and professionals from north-central Kansas are helping organize shelters and provide other emergency aid through November 11.

The Kansas Incident Management Team traveled to Maryland on Sunday to support Maryland's Emergency Operations Center. The Kansas National Guard is also sheltering military aircraft in Topeka from the affected areas.

Additionally, the American Red Cross in north-central Kansas sent four responders to help in New York City and Baltimore.