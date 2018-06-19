Kansas Family of 6 Killed in Plane Crash

LAKE WALES (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas businessman, his wife and their four children were killed Thursday afternoon when their small plane crashed into a swampy area of central Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says the plane went down about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Tiger Creek Preserve.

A news release says 45-year-old Ronald Bramlage was piloting the plane headed from the Bahamas to Junction City, Kan. It had stopped for customs in Fort Pierce, Fla., and had taken off a half-hour before the crash.

The sheriff's office says the single-turboprop, fixed wing plane started to break apart and crashed. When deputies reached the area by helicopter, it was clear no one had survived.

Bramlage was the owner of Roadside Ventures LLC in Junction City.