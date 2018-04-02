Kansas Honor Flights Halted After Money Goes Missing

KANSAS CITY (AP) - As many as 100 World War II veterans have missed their chance to travel to Washington to see their war's memorial after about $110,000 disappeared from a Kansas nonprofit that organized free trips for them.

Fifty-seven-year-old LaVeta Miller, of Great Bend, is charged with two counts of theft by deception. Her attorney declined to comment.

Miller previously led Central Prairie Honor Flight, which raised nearly $1.2 million from 2008 to 2012. But it ran out of money this year, and leaders now say it's about $40,000 in debt.

Another group has taken over as the lead Honor Flight provider in Kansas, but its flights have been smaller. Officials say the matter is urgent because more than 600 World War II veterans die each day.