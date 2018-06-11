Kansas lawmaker whose son died on ride urges perspective

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP)- The Kansas lawmaker whose 10-year old son was killed on a water slide is urging his colleagues to remember there's more to life than what happens in the Capitol.

The Kansas City Star reports that Scott Schwab was emotional after being sworn in Monday as a leader in the Kansas House. The Republican form the amendments fail. He says, "Life isn't worth wasting too much emotional energy on such things." He added that "it could get worse."

His son, Caleb Thomas Schwab, died in August on a water slide billed as the world's largest. It still isn't clear what happened to Caleb on the 168- foot-tall "Verruckt" at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of Scott Schwab's child.]