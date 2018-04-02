Kansas man charged with trying to steal jet to fly to Miami

LIBERTY (AP) — A Kansas man is charged with stealing a shuttle van at an airport and then trying to take off in a jet to fly to Miami.

The Kansas City Star reports 21-year-old Adam Scott, of Overland Park, was charged Friday in Clay County, Missouri, with two counts of first-degree tampering. He also faces a tampering charge in Platte County.

Investigators say Scott took the van from Kansas City International Airport after he couldn't afford to buy tickets. He allegedly drove to Wheeler Downtown Airport, where he again tried to buy tickets but couldn't.

Scott eventually got into the cockpit of an Embraer Phenom 300 that was preparing for takeoff. He tried to manipulate the controls but was arrested within minutes.

Court records don't indicate that Scott has an attorney.