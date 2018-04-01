Kansas Man Drowns At the Lake of the Ozarks

STOVER - The Missouri Water Patrol reports 46-year-old Donald Johnson of Lansing, Kan. drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Johnson and three others were near the 65 mile marker around 8:30 p.m. Monday when three people went to the same side of the boat, swamping the boat. As the passengers attempted to swim to shore, they lost Johnson. The Ivy Bend Fire Department found Johnson's body in the water after 10 p.m. His body was floating in 27 to 42 feet of water.