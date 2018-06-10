Kansas man killed in crash on I-70 in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on I-70 Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alejandro Esparza-Cardona has stopped in the road due to a previous crash. At one point he got out of his truck, and a semi truck crashed into Esparza-Cardona and his vehicle. The semi went on to hit a guardrail and several trees.

Esparza-Cardona died at the scene; the semi driver, Brian Tomlinson, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

(Editor's note: this story has been updated to correct the day on which the crash happened)