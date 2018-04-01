Kansas Man Sentenced for Defrauding Missouri Fund

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for a $1.3 million fraud involving a Missouri fund for cleaning up leaking petroleum tanks.

Robert Fine II was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last November to one count each of mail fraud and money laundering for bills submitted to the Missouri Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the 52-year-old Lenexa, Kansas, man apologized in court for his actions while expressing shame and remorse.

Fine was the owner and sole employee of FINEnvironmental Inc., a Missouri corporation that operated from his home. Prosecutors said Fine created false and inflated invoices for services provided by subcontractors and submitted them to the insurance fund.

He already has paid $1.5 million in restitution.