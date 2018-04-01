Kansas Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Enticing Minor

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for using his cell phone to send graphic texts and photos to a 13-year-old girl.

Richard J. Byler of Baxter Springs was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty earlier to attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The U.S. Attorney's office for western Missouri says in a release that the child's mother discovered the texts in August 2012 and told authorities. The child met Byler earlier in the summer when she was performing community service at a Joplin non-profit where Byler worked.

Federal prosecutors say a law enforcement officer then portrayed himself as the girl on her cell phone, and Byler asked that she send him nude images and proposed meeting for sex.