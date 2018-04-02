Kansas man suffers injuries in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident Saturday.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, George Pendleton of Overland Park, Kansas was driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 50 near the Highway 54 overpass when he struck the concrete barrier that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes. The highway curves right but Pendleton drove left.

The accident occurred shortly after noon. Speed was a factor in the incident, the police department said.

Pendleton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after the crash.

