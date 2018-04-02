Kansas-Missouri Game Sold Out

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Nov. 24th Kansas-Missouri game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is a sellout. The Kansas City Chiefs say no decision has been made about making standing room tickets available. The game time will be determined later. The Chiefs announced in January that a deal was reached for the two old rivals to move their home games to Arrowhead. General manager Carl Peterson said late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt had urged him for years to try to bring the game to Arrowhead. The Jayhawks-Tigers game was staged in Kansas City 21 times from 1891 to 1945, but not since then. Efforts to move the game to Arrowhead were met with resistance from Columbia and Lawrence merchants.