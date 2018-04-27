Kansas, Missouri reps to discuss bi-state gun legislation

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 30 2015 Jan 30, 2015 Friday, January 30, 2015 3:33:00 AM CST January 30, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - State representatives and other officials from Kansas and Missouri are announcing legislation aimed at reducing gun and domestic violence in both states.

Missouri Rep. Stacey Newman, a Richmond Heights Democrat, and Kansas Rep. Barbara Bollier, a Mission Hills Republican, will discuss their legislation at a news conference Friday afternoon outside Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's office in Kansas City, Missouri.

The measures would allow for firearm restrictions for those with domestic violence or stalking restraining orders or convictions, and would let law enforcement and family members restrict gun possession by those in crisis.

Bollier and Newman are founding members of the new, nonpartisan coalition, American State Legislators for Gun Violence Prevention. Their model legislation will be introduced this year in other states by coalition members.

 

