Kansas Patrol Finalizes Report On Bethell Accident

LYONS, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says medical conditions likely caused an accident that killed state Rep. Bob Bethell

The patrol said in a final report Tuesday day that a possible heart condition or problems with blood glucose levels caused Bethell to lose control of his car on Interstate 70. The 69-year-old Bethall, a Republican from Alden, died May 20 while on his way home from an extended legislative session.

Bethell's wife, Lorene, told the patrol that he was not feeling well earlier in the day.

The Hutchinson News reports witnesses said Bethell's vehicle veered suddenly off the highway near the Paxico exit in Wabaunsee County and landed upside down in a ravine.

Bethell represented the 113th district since 1999. The district covers Rice County and parts of Reno and Barton counties.