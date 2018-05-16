Kansas Standing Firm on Business Incentive Policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Commerce Secretary Pat George says the state has no plans to follow Missouri's offer of a truce over the fierce competition for businesses in the Kansas City area.

But he says he's willing to talk.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill Tuesday that would prohibit Missouri from offering incentives to businesses that relocate from one of four Kansas counties to any of four Missouri counties in the Kansas City area.

Kansas needs to take similar steps for Missouri's bill to take effect, and that was far from certain Tuesday.

George says Kansas has offered to work with Missouri to curtail the movement of businesses across state lines.

But he says Kansas doesn't want to interfere with border communities that have their own economic development priorities.