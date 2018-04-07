Kansas State blows out Missouri 66-42 in CBE Classic semis

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Dean Wade had 14 points and 13 rebounds in his fourth college game, and Kansas State's zone defense forced Missouri into an atrocious shooting night in a 66-42 rout in the semifinals of the CBE Classic on Monday night.

Justin Edwards added 13 points and Wesley Iwundu had 10 for the Wildcats (4-0), who will play ninth-ranked North Carolina or Northwestern for the tournament championship Tuesday night.

Kevin Puryear led the Tigers (2-2) with nine points, but the freshman forward didn't get much help. The Tigers shot just 31 percent from the field while getting dominated on the glass by their former Big 12 rival, who won for the fifth time in their last six meetings.

The game was mostly decided in the first 20 minutes, when Kansas State kept packing into a zone defense and the Tigers were unable to shoot their way over top of it.