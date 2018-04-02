Kansas State Tops Missouri for Second Time

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Rodney McGruder scored 24 points and Kansas State upset No. 3 Missouri 78-68 Tuesday night, the Wildcats' second win this season over the Tigers.

Kansas State (19-8, 8-7 Big 12) led 40-30 at halftime and by 16 points in the second half before a late run by Missouri (25-3, 12-3) got the Tigers within 63-60.

Missouri trailed by 4 after two free throws by Michael Dixon with 2:21 left, but Jordan Henriquez answered with an alley-oop dunk. The Wildcats extended the lead on two free throws by Henriquez and built a cushion from the foul line in the final minute.

Thomas Gipson added 13 points for Kansas State.

Dixon scored 21 and Marcus Denmon added 19 for Missouri, which fell short of the best start in school history.