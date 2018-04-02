Kansas teens talk equal pay at Democratic convention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Bonner Springs teens addressed the Democratic National Convention, recalling how they were fired after asking why one had been paid 25 cents an hour less than the other for the same job at the same restaurant.

Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed took their story of wage discrimination to the Democratic party convention in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Issues arose this month after the 17-year-olds found summer jobs at a pizza restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas. When Jensen asked why she was going to earn $8 an hour while Reed was set to earn $8.25 for the same job with the same amount of work experience, they were fired.

The Kansas City Star reports that the pair told the crowd discrimination of any sort shouldn't be tolerated.