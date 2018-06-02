Kansas Woman Dies in Boone County Crash

BOONE COUNTY - Rescue workers pronounced Audra Snyder, 43, of Topeka, Ks. dead as a result of a crash at the 134 mile marker of eastbound I-70 at approximately 1:04 p.m. Sunday. The collision occurred when a second vehicle struck Snyder. Nicole Buffa, 19, lost control of her westbound vehicle, causing it to travel off of the left side of the roadway and into the median. Buffa's vehicle struck the median cable and continued through it into the eastbound lanes of I-70. She then struck Snyder's vehicle head-on in the passing lane.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, debris from the crash damaged a third vehicle. Emergency crews transported both women to University Hospital in Columbia. Doctors pronounced Snyder dead at approximately 1:52 p.m. Sunday. Buffa also suffered serious injuries. Snyder was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and Buffa was not.