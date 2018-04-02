Katrina Church Celebrates Anniversary

"It's not over," said Sheila Ruffin, who attended the service. "It's an ongoing thing."

Several of those sitting in the pews as part of the congregation came here only a year ago as evacuees.

"We started reading Psalms 69, and it says, 'Save me oh Lord because the water has come up to my neck,'" Ruffin said. "This was an accidental scripture."

Over 500 evacuees came to Columbia, and about 150 still live here.

"It was a blessing to know that God sent them to us," Ruffin said.

Many who survived the hurricane don't see this past year as a tragedy, but as a celebration of a second chance at life.

The church serves as "a place for people to go who may be mourning their losses from the hurricane, but also a place to come and renew their spirit," said Kathryn Oberg Roberts, who works for Lutheran Family and Children's Services.

While they came to remember their trials and triumphs, they will not forget their faith.