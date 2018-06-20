Katrina Evacuees Still Adjusting

"This is like being born again, from a new-born baby, and having to come back up and live through life," said evacuee Brenda Brown. "I'm not adjusted. A church adopted me and my family, Memorial Baptist Church, and I'm now residing in one of their houses with my children. And I thank God I have food and clothes as we need."

But, help is harder to find for families like the Browns.

"Well, right now, the long-term recovery committees, a couple of them are doing well," Brown added. "But, none of them are fully financed to provide the type of assistance we would like."

So, groups from across Missouri met Friday to figure out how remaining volunteers can continue to help.

"First and foremost, we want to get folks to a level of self-sufficiency," Brown explained. "So, we're trying to get them employment."

At least 70 hurricane evacuee families are still in Columbia.