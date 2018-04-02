Katrina Victims Give Thanks

Kenya Patterson and her family are spending their first Thanksgiving away from home. Until Katrina hit, New Orleans was home.

"My whole family, my side of the family isn't here. I'm with my fiancee's side of the family so I'm missing my mom and my brother," Patterson said.

But they aren't leaving all of home behind. Although far away, the family ate all of their New Orleans favorites this Thanksgiving. This time at home with mom in Mexico, Missouri.

"Well we bought back with us for Thanksgiving gumbo, seafood, red beans, corn bread and white bread back from home here to Missouri with us. So we're going to be pretty happy for Thanksgiving. We're going to eat well," said Patterson.

During a time where all are thankful, this family has a little extra to be thankful for this year. "For our family... I got them all. A lot of people lost a lot of people but I got all of mine," said mother Birdie Owens.

For Patterson, missing her side of the family makes this Thanksgiving bittersweet. She's rebuilding a new life in Mexico: Starting a new catering business and working on new traditions in her family's new home. The rest of the family from New Orleans is scheduled to arrive Friday and stay until Sunday.