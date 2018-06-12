Katrina Volunteers Return Home

After a week away from family and home, ten members of the First Presbyterian Church came back to Columbia.

Rebecca Hopper was concerned about her dad being in the dangerous areas affected by the hurricanes.

"It might still storm, I was scared about that, and about how high the water was, and what would be floating through it," Rebecca.

The members of the First Presbyterian Church were in Thibadaux for a full week, doing clean-up work and sorting through donation items. It has been awhile since Hurricane Katrina, but there is so much left to clean-up.

The trip gave these Mid-Missourians a chance to do something for others in another part of the country, and they were all glad to take the trip.

"Just a desire to help, we hear about catastrophe all over the world, and that is kinda more abstract," said volunteer Kent Hopper.

Seeing the wreckage firsthand brought the weight of the situation home.

"One area we went into, Lakeview I believe it was, it's just a dead zone. The area is just brown from all of the mud and the debris, trees dead, grass dead," said Kent Hopper.

"One of the hardest things was going into New Orleans and seeing the devastation and the wreckage and just seeing it go on for miles," said volunteer Dennis Dierker.

The trip was so rewarding to the members of the First Presbyterian Church that they're planing to send another group soon.

If you're interested in helping with relief efforts, contact the Red Cross.