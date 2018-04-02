Katy Bridge Lawsuit Expands

A lawsuit filed on behalf of bicyclists seeks to stop Governor Blunt's administration from giving up the state's right to an old railroad bridge at Boonville. Union Pacific wants to dismantle the bridge and reuse it elsewhere. The lawsuit notes a 1987 agreement that allowed the old Katy Railroad line to be converted to a biking and hiking trail. The environmental group says removing the bridge would be a breach of contract and public trust and could put the whole Kay Trail in jeopardy. Attorney General Jay Nixon has raised similar claims in his own lawsuit. Nixon's suit against the Department of Natural Resources is still in its early stages.