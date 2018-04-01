Katy Trail Offers Fitness Challenge

The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health and Senior Services created Missouri's Katy Trail Challenge to try to help Missouri residents become more fit. In the next year, the departments want them to complete 225 miles of walking, running or biking. That's the length of Katy Trail State Park.

"It's a lot healthier for you, it's better for you," said trail user Ani Martin. "You have more energy, it takes away your stress. I mean, you can come out here and be stressed and you leave and you're just, you got a natural high."

You don't have to cover the miles on the trail itself. You can go to health clubs, other parks, or just walk around your neighborhood.

The state's first-year goal is to get 1,000 people on the trail.

"Definitely a group thing," said user Kelly Fuchs. "I think that's what keeps you going. If you can meet a friend, it makes it more fun. Somebody to talk to while you're exercising will make it a lot easier."

Walkers, hikers and bikers who complete the 225 miles will get a Katy Trail Challenge t-shirt. You can register for the challenge at the website listed to the right of this story.