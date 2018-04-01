Katy Trail Tram Tours Show Off Fall Colors

ROCHEPORT - Despite the long summer drought, the fall colors are as vibrant as ever across Mid-Missouri. On a blustery fall day in Rocheport, folks got the chance to experience those fall colors in a different way than normal.

The third annual Fall Tram Tours traveled a nine-mile section of the Katy Trail between Rocheport and McBaine, giving riders gorgeous views of the surrounding bluffs, plant life and the riverfront. Meanwhile, interpreters explained the history of the trail and surrounding habitat as riders took in the vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves that lined the trail. Missourians from under the age of five to well into their 70s had the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the Katy Trail.

Katy Trail Organizer for Missouri State Parks, Dawn Fredickson, said they choose Oct.16 due to its proximity to Missouri Day (Oct. 17) and the projection for the fall colors to be at their peak. She said she was pleased with the event not only because of the beautiful fall day, but also because many event participants told her that this was one of their first times seeing this part of the trail.

Rider Carol Shultz added that her and her husband don't get out to the trail too often. She said her favorite part was seeing "the vistas of the rivers and where you see the red, gold, green leaves and then the river in the background."