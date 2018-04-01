Kauffman Foundation names new CEO

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation has named a longtime foundation employee as its president and chief executive officer.

The Kansas City Star reports that Wendy Guillies was named Tuesday to lead the foundation, which has about $2 billion in assets and focuses on educational and entrepreneurship research and initiatives.

Guillies had been serving as acting president and CEO of the foundation for about a year, while a nationwide search was conducted to to find a replacement for former CEO Tom McDonnell.

Guillies has been with the foundation since 2000 and also previously served as its top communications officer.

The foundation is named for Ewing Kauffman, founder of Marion Laboratories and former owner of the Kansas City Royals.