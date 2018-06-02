Kays Nominated for District Judge

LEBANON (AP) - President Bush has nominated Missouri state judge Gregory Kays to serve as a federal judge in Kansas City. If he is confirmed by the Senate, Kays would replace U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple. Whipple took senior status last year and hears a reduced case load. Senator Kit Bond says he will sponsor Kays during the Senate confirmation process. The Missouri Republican says Kays is an ideal candidate to be a federal judge. Kays is 45 and from Lebanon. He is the presiding judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit, which covers Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau and Morgan counties. His nomination goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will decide whether to forward it to the full Senate.