KC Agrees to Improve Access for Disabled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City has reached a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to improve access for people with disabilities.

The Justice Department said Wednesday the agreement includes making modifications to several city facilities so they're accessible to the disabled and designating a city employee to coordinate its compliance efforts.

The agreement also requires the city to make most of the modifications within three years.

Mayor Sly James said in a statement the agreement ensures that the city can be explored and enjoyed by everyone.

The Justice Department says it's the 200th settlement that the department has reached under its Project Civic Access. That's an initiative aimed at ensuring that cities comply with theAmericans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities by state and local governments.