KC Airport Screeners Can Unionize

KANSAS CITY - The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that privately contracted screeners at Kansas City International Airport have the right to unionize. The decision could potentially affect other U-S airports. It covers baggage and passenger screeners. The board rejected arguments that private screeners should be treated the same as government screeners, who aren't allowed to join a union because of national security issues. Kansas City is one of only six U-S airports whose security personnel are not employees of the Transportation Safety Administration, formed after the September Eleventh terror attacks. The decision issued Wednesday upheld a regional office's ruling last year that employees of FirstLine Transportation Security have the right to enter into collective bargaining agreements.