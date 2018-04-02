KC Area Man, 19, Charged in Plot To Kill 4

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - An Independence man is jailed on 1 million dollars bond, accused of trying to have four people killed. Nineteen-year-old Michael Worstell is facing four counts of felony assault in the alleged plot that centered on a recent break-up with his girlfriend. Prosecutors say he told an acquaintance that he wanted the woman to "hurt as bad as he was hurting," and asked the person how much it would cost "to have someone taken out." Police say they learned of the plot and arranged to have an undercover detective meet with Worstell at an area park. There Worstell agreed to pay the officer $5,000 for the killings of two men and a woman. If a fourth person showed up, Worstell allegedly said he'd pay $6,500. He was arrested after giving the detective a $200 down payment. Worstell's former girlfriend was not among the intended victims. Police said she told them that she dated Worstell for more than two years but that the relationship recently ended under bad terms.

