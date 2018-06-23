KC Area Man Charged with Stealing Donation Jars

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - The Jackson County prosecutor has filed charges against a suburban Kansas City man accused of stealing two donation displays for the Children's Miracle Network.

The prosecutor's office said Wednesday that 49-year-old Michael W. Sterbach, of Overland Park, Kan., is charged with two felony counts of stealing for allegedly taking the containers, which had about $90 in them. The money is used to help provide medical care for children. The prosecutor's office says each display was also worth about $500.

The prosecutor's office says video images show a man hauling off the displays from a Lee's Summit store on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Sterbach told police he wanted to get money for drugs. Lee's Summit police say he surrendered to police after learning he was the focus of the investigation.